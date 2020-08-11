LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT Announces New The Beauty Of Horror Coloring Book, Tarot Cards, And Journal

The COVID-19 crisis has been extremely stressful for millions of people around the world. As a result, hands-on hobbies like coloring and crafting have surged in popularity. These relaxing alternatives to screen-heavy entertainment provide a creative outlet for those looking to unplug and unwind, as well as for the creators themselves.

Bestselling horror aficionado (and Life Of Agony bassist) Alan Robert has been using his downtime during the pandemic to create new Beauty of Horror coloring and activity books that are guaranteed to appeal to fans of horror and the paranormal.

“Before COVID-19 hit, I was booked for the rest of the year touring with my band Life of Agony,” explained Alan Robert. “But once large gathering restrictions went into effect and concerts were postponed until 2021, I found myself with a lot of unexpected time on my hands. I began drawing every day and it really gave me a sense of purpose and something to focus on. Ironically, drawing all of these horrifying images distracted me from the real horrors going on outside my door.”

“Since the first Beauty of Horror coloring book release in 2016, Alan Robert has tapped into a unique activity space, where a highly engaged fandom eagerly awaits each new entry in the line. We know this range of new products, each a testament to the blood-curling charm of the brand, will send fans to their tables and desks — pencils at the ready! — to dive into more deliciously dark activities,” says IDW's Justin Eisinger.

New releases due this fall include: The Beauty of Horror 4: Creature Feature Coloring Book which pays homage to iconic horror movies with over 80 pages to color, The Beauty of Horror Tarot Card Decks, as featured on SyFy’s Metal Crush Monday (skip to 11:15 for an exclusive look and The Beauty of Horror: Haunt This Journal.

As Variety mentioned recently, The Beauty of Horror universe is set to expand in a big way with an animated series in development from Arrival and Bird Box scribe Eric Heisserer (under his Chronology banner), Rooster Teeth Studios (Transformers: War for Cybertron), and creator Alan Robert.