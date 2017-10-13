LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT Draws Up A Monster Mash-Up You Won't Soon Forget; Horror Colouring Pages Available For Free Download

What better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than by colouring in your favourite horror icons? Life Of Agony's Alan Robert, creator of the best-selling Beauty Of Horror colouring books, has illustrated two free colouring pages for you to get your creep on!

One drawing features a wild combo of Twisty The Clown (American Horror Story), Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare On Elm St.), Jason Voorhees (Friday The 13th), Negan (The Walking Dead), Leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and a Xenomorph (Alien).

The other is a homage to Stranger Things, where The Beauty Of Horror's Ghouliana joins Eleven and the gang to take on The Upside Down. To get you inspired, check out a colored-in sample of the mash-up by colorist Nicole Hagestedt.

Download the Horror Icons Mash-Up here. Download the homage to Stranger Things here.

The Beauty of Horror 2: Ghouliana's Creepatorium, Another GOREgeous Coloring Book by Alan Robert is in stores now from IDW Publishing.