LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT - More Details Revealed For The Beauty Of Horror 2 Coloring Book; New Video Trailer Streaming

Typically, when one thinks of coloring books for grown-ups, images of delicate flowers and whimsical mandalas come to mind. Well, last October, that all changed when Alan Robert's The Beauty of Horror: A GOREgeous Coloring Book immediately became a breakout hit and stole the #1 Best Seller spot in its category on Amazon. The book has been, and still is, the #1 Most Wished For coloring book for eleven consecutive months.

On September 12th, The Beauty of Horror creator Alan Robert promises to outdo his twisted debut with Volume Two in the series, titled The Beauty of Horror 2: Ghouliana's Creepatorium - Another GOREgeous Coloring Bookfrom IDW Publishing.

Check out the unsettling trailer below:

Ghouliana's Creepatorium continues the journey of everyone's favorite undead girl, Ghouliana, as she mischievously attempts to trick budding colorists into unleashing her deadly spell. Ghouliana has secretly sprinkled her haunted ingredients throughout over 80 pages of Robert's intricate drawings. The Beauty of Horror 2 features a beautifully chilling red-foiled cover and high-quality paper that will ensure the pools of blood you color don't leak through the pages. Robert and IDW have once again come together to present a deluxe coloring experience.

"Today (August 2nd) is National Coloring Book Day and I can't think of any better way to celebrate than to share a free, brand-new, gruesome page from the new coloring book!" Robert laughs, "This one depicts Ghouliana chowing down on an ice cream cone that actually bites back. Believe it or not, my 9-year old daughter came up with this concept, and needless to say, she's very excited to see how everyone's colors turn out. So please post them online when you're done!"

The Beauty of Horror 2: Ghouliana's Creepatorium, Another GOREgeous Coloring Book by Alan Robert arrives in stores September 12th from IDW Publishing. http://www.thebeautyofhorror.com

Get a free coloring page here.