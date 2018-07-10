LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT – New Search And Find Video From Upcoming Horror Coloring Book Series Streaming

It's no secret that colouring books for adults have become an international phenomenon. Over the last few years, books filled with intricate illustrations geared toward grown-ups' interests have been flying off the shelves with sales in the millions.

As colouring fans latched onto specific genres, Life of Agony's Alan Robert found overnight success when his horror-themed colouring book The Beauty Of Horror became a #1 Amazon bestseller in September, 2016. His 2017 follow-up The Beauty Of Horror 2: Ghouliana's Creepatorium also topped the charts and received rave reviews. Robert now expands his colouring universe with three new releases this year:

- The Beauty of Horror 3: Haunted Playgrounds (July 24th)

- The Beauty of Horror: Ultimate Nightmare (September 25th)

- The Beauty of Horror: Ghosts of Christmas (October 16th)

In the video below, play along to this creepy search and find game from his book. Be sure to have your volume up!

Check out a pair of trailers below.

"I think I dream in black and white," said Robert."With the Beauty of Horror books, I've been able to put my nightmares on paper and it still amazes me just how many horror colouring fans there are out there. The creativity they bring to my illustrations is absolutely mind-blowing, and the series' success has allowed me to dive even deeper into this world. This year, I've built a whole universe around Ghouliana and friends. It's been a crazy fun ride so far, and much more madness in the works brewing behind the scenes. The future is bright... and full of RED."



