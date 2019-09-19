LIFE OF AGONY Discuss Recording The Sound Of Scars Album; Video

Life Of Agony have released a new trailer for their forthcoming concept record, The Sound Of Scars, due October 11 via Napalm Records. See the band discuss the recording process below:

You can pre-order the new album here. The Sound Of Scars will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Digital Album

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Gold

- 1LP Gatefold BloodRed

- CD + Shirt Bundle

- 1LP + Shirt Bundle

- Deluxe Box

Tracklisting:

"Prelude"

"Scars"

"Black Heart"

"Lay Down"

"Then"

"Empty Hole"

"My Way Out"

"Eliminate"

"Now"

"Once Below"

"Stone"

"Weight Of The World"

"When"

"I Surrender"

"Lay Down" video:

"Scars" video:

Life Of Agony will embark on the S.O.S. World Tour beginning in England this October with Doyle (of the Misfits fame) and Evolution Empire supporting.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.