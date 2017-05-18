LIFE OF AGONY - European Summer Festival Dates And Headline Shows Announced

Life Of Agony have announced two instalments of European tour dates preceeding their recently confirmed seven date UK tour in September. The schedule is nowas follows:

May

29 - Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

30 - Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo

31 - Lyon, France – CCO

June

2 - Barcelona, Spain– Razzmatazz 2

3 - Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27

4 - Madrid, Spain – Sala Penelope

August

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Grave Festival

13 - Kortryjik, Belgium – Alcatraz Festival

14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

16 - Munster, Germany – Jovel

17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany – Sumemr Breeze Festival

18 - Essen, Germany – Turock Festival

20 - Dornbirn, Austria – Conrad Sohm

22 - Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum

23 - Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2

24 - Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

25 - Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival

September

15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

16 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

18 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

19 - Newcastle, UK - Institute

20 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)