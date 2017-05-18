LIFE OF AGONY - European Summer Festival Dates And Headline Shows Announced
May 18, 2017, 42 minutes ago
Life Of Agony have announced two instalments of European tour dates preceeding their recently confirmed seven date UK tour in September. The schedule is nowas follows:
May
29 - Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
30 - Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo
31 - Lyon, France – CCO
June
2 - Barcelona, Spain– Razzmatazz 2
3 - Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27
4 - Madrid, Spain – Sala Penelope
August
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Grave Festival
13 - Kortryjik, Belgium – Alcatraz Festival
14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar
16 - Munster, Germany – Jovel
17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany – Sumemr Breeze Festival
18 - Essen, Germany – Turock Festival
20 - Dornbirn, Austria – Conrad Sohm
22 - Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum
23 - Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2
24 - Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
25 - Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival
September
15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
16 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
18 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
19 - Newcastle, UK - Institute
20 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage
21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2
23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)