LIFE OF AGONY Kicks Off Beast Coast Monsters Tour With New Lyric Video For “Stone”

Life Of Agony is riding high off of the success of their 2019 release, The Sound Of Scars (Napalm Records), and is teaming up with legendary Misfits guitarist Doyle for the Beast Coast Monsters US tour, beginning Friday, March 13 in Philadelphia, PA and ending on May 25tat The Whisky in Los Angeles, CA. Special guests include All Hail The Yeti. See below for a full listing of dates and visit lifeofagony.com for more information.

In conjunction with the tour, Life Of Agony has just released a new lyric video for their latest single, “Stone”. LOA bassist Alan Robert says, “The reception to the new songs has been incredible and one of the cool things about ‘em is just how seamlessly they fit into the live set. We’ll definitely be breaking out “Stone” for the very first time on this upcoming “Beast Coast Monsters” tour!”

“Kickin’ off the tour on Friday the 13th seems absolutely perfect to me,” laughs Alan Robert. “After all, we’ve got the ultimate monsterman out with us! We really cannot wait to get back out there... we did a tour with Doyle last year in Europe and it was so much fun. Now we’ve got a great new set ready filled with fan favorites old and new, plus a few surprises up our sleeves.”

Tour dates:

March

13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

15 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

17 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

18 - Miami, FL - Churchills

19 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

21 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

22 - Nashville, TN - TBA (show being moved due to venue’s tornado damage)

24 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache/Intersection

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

April

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

3 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

The Beast Coast Monsters tour also heads over to Australia for a handful of dates this May. That trip will mark the very first time Life Of Agony will perform on Australian soil in their 30-year history. Later this summer, LOA will appear on several open-air festivals in Europe such as Hellfest and Alcatraz, as well as string of co-headlining dates with Static-X.

(Photo - Renaldo Markus)