LIFE OF AGONY Launch Video Trailer For Rise Of The Underground Tour 2018
April 9, 2018, 2 hours ago
New York's Life Of Agony have released a video trailer for their upcoming Rise Of The Underground Tour 2018, launching later this month. Watch the trailer below.
The shows will begin with two sold-out, hometown warm-up gigs April 18th and 19th at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, and conclude November 2nd as headliners of The Sound Of Revolution Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Full list of dates are below.
"With 2018 marking the 25th anniversary of our debut album, we are just so incredibly grateful to our fans for sticking with us all these years and wanted to do something really special for them. We're breaking out some old fan favorites that we've never played before live and hitting cities we haven't been to in over a decade," says bassist Alan Robert. "You really can't beat the crazy energy of a packed, sweaty, tiny club, like we used to play back in the day, so we decided to include some very intimate rooms on this tour, along with the bigger venues, to feel that deep emotional connection again with our die-hard fans. It's gonna be insane."
Joining Rise Of The Underground Tour 2018 as main support during the September US dates will be Silvertomb, the new band featuring Johnny Kelly and Kenny Hickey from Type O Negative. More support acts to be announced soon.
Tour dates:
April
18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (Sold Out)
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (Sold Out)
21 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest, Palladium
May
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go-Go
18 - Anaheim, CA - Parish at House of Blues
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
20 - Phoenix, CA - Club Red
22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
June
15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival
16 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force Festival
17 - Kiel, Germany - Kieler Woche Festival
July
13 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration Festival
September
14 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of the Living Arts
16 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex
25 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks
29 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
October
12 - Papenburg, Germany - Kesselschmiede
13 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Zakk
14 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Nueshoorn
16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-saal
18 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday Festival
21 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
23 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
24 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
27 - Pinarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet
28 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
30 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
31 - Leige, Belgium - Reflektor
November
2 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - The Sound of Revolution Festival
(Photo - Al Bello Photography)