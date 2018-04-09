LIFE OF AGONY Launch Video Trailer For Rise Of The Underground Tour 2018

New York's Life Of Agony have released a video trailer for their upcoming Rise Of The Underground Tour 2018, launching later this month. Watch the trailer below.

The shows will begin with two sold-out, hometown warm-up gigs April 18th and 19th at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, and conclude November 2nd as headliners of The Sound Of Revolution Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Full list of dates are below.

"With 2018 marking the 25th anniversary of our debut album, we are just so incredibly grateful to our fans for sticking with us all these years and wanted to do something really special for them. We're breaking out some old fan favorites that we've never played before live and hitting cities we haven't been to in over a decade," says bassist Alan Robert. "You really can't beat the crazy energy of a packed, sweaty, tiny club, like we used to play back in the day, so we decided to include some very intimate rooms on this tour, along with the bigger venues, to feel that deep emotional connection again with our die-hard fans. It's gonna be insane."

Joining Rise Of The Underground Tour 2018 as main support during the September US dates will be Silvertomb, the new band featuring Johnny Kelly and Kenny Hickey from Type O Negative. More support acts to be announced soon.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (Sold Out)

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (Sold Out)

21 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest, Palladium

May

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go-Go

18 - Anaheim, CA - Parish at House of Blues

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

20 - Phoenix, CA - Club Red

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

June

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival

16 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force Festival

17 - Kiel, Germany - Kieler Woche Festival

July

13 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration Festival

September

14 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of the Living Arts

16 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex

25 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

29 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October

12 - Papenburg, Germany - Kesselschmiede

13 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Zakk

14 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Nueshoorn

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-saal

18 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday Festival

21 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

23 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

24 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

27 - Pinarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet

28 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

30 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

31 - Leige, Belgium - Reflektor

November

2 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - The Sound of Revolution Festival

(Photo - Al Bello Photography)