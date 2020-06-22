LIFE OF AGONY Live In Stuttgart 2019; HQ Audio Of Full Performance Streaming

Life Of Agony performed live in Stuttgart, Germany on November 9, 2019 as part of The Sound of Scars World Tour. You can listen to the set below, recorded by Simon Ruhland, mixed and mastered by Joey Z at The Nest Studio, NY. Photo by Tess Wiegerinck.

Setlist:

Intro

"Scars"

"River Runs Red"

"Bad Seed"

"Love To Let You Down"

"Black Heart"

"Weeds"

"Damned If I Do"

"Lost At 22"

"Eliminate"

"My Mind Is Dangerous"

"My Eyes"

"Empty Hole"

"Method Of Groove"

"Lay Down"

"This Time"

"Other Side Of The River" (featuring Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein)

"Underground"

"Through And Through"

(Top photo - Renaldo Markus)