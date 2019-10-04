LIFE OF AGONY Release New Single "Black Heart"; Music Video Posted

Life Of Agony's forthcoming concept record, The Sound Of Scars, is out on October 11 via Napalm Records. The band have just unleashed a brutal as hell track before The Sound Of Scars drops next week. Musically, "Black Heart" represents the heaviest and blistering side of LOA's new album, but showcases the band's wide range of their unique and distinctive sound, which has influenced entire generations. Watch the brand new video for "Black Heart" below:

You can pre-order the new album here. The Sound Of Scars will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Digital Album

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Gold

- 1LP Gatefold BloodRed

- CD + Shirt Bundle

- 1LP + Shirt Bundle

- Deluxe Box

Tracklisting:

"Prelude"

"Scars"

"Black Heart"

"Lay Down"

"Then"

"Empty Hole"

"My Way Out"

"Eliminate"

"Now"

"Once Below"

"Stone"

"Weight Of The World"

"When"

"I Surrender"

"Lay Down" video:

"Scars" video:

Life Of Agony will embark on the S.O.S. World Tour beginning in England this October with Doyle (of the Misfits fame) and Evolution Empire supporting.

Brooklyn Vegan, 89.5 FM WSOU, and The Jerry Farley Presents have teamed up to host Life Of Agony's The Sound Of Scars Record Release Celebration, at Coney Island Brewery on Saturday, October 12. This date is significant to the band's history, because it marks the 26th anniversary of the release of their debut album, River Runs Red. Life Of Agony will perform new songs from the forthcoming album, as well as fan favourites from their catalog.

This is an exclusive hometown event before the group kicks off their S.O.S. World Tour, and there are only two ways to attend... fans can either win tickets from Brooklyn Vegan and WSOU, or purchase a very limited amount of VIP Packages through Coney Island Brewery.

VIP Packages will include access to the band's soundcheck as well as early entry to the bar where LOA's very own Joey Z and Alan Robert will serve as guest bartenders.

For VIP Packages and show details, head here.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Gino DePinto)