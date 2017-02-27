LIFE OF AGONY Release Teaser For Upcoming “A Place Where There’s No More Pain” Music Video

Reactivated Brooklyn-based hard rock legends, Life Of Agony, have released a video teaser for the upcoming music video for “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”, the title track from the band’s new album and Napalm Records debut.

A Place Where There's No More Pain will be released on April 28th. Pre-order the album in various bundles here.

Tracklisting:

“Meet My Maker”

“Right This Wrong”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

“Dead Speak Kindly”

“A New Low”

“World Gone Mad”

“Bag Of Bones”

“Walking Catastrophe”

“Song For The Abused”

“Little Spots Of You”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”:

<p>Listen to <a data-cke-saved-href="https://hearthis.at/napalmrecords/03-a-place-where-theres-no-more-painm13eq-1-6-16bit/" href="https://hearthis.at/napalmrecords/03-a-place-where-theres-no-more-painm13eq-1-6-16bit/" target="_blank">LIFE OF AGONY - A Place Where There’s No More Pain </a> <span>by</span><a data-cke-saved-href="https://hearthis.at/napalmrecords/" href="https://hearthis.at/napalmrecords/" target="_blank" >NapalmRecords</a> <span>on</span> <a data-cke-saved-href="https://hearthis.at/" href="https://hearthis.at/" target="_blank">hearthis.at</a></p>

Life Of Agony live:

April

27 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

29 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

May

12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

31 - Lyon, France - CCO

June

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Penelope

August

9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival