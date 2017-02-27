LIFE OF AGONY Release Teaser For Upcoming “A Place Where There’s No More Pain” Music Video
February 27, 2017, 18 minutes ago
Reactivated Brooklyn-based hard rock legends, Life Of Agony, have released a video teaser for the upcoming music video for “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”, the title track from the band’s new album and Napalm Records debut.
A Place Where There's No More Pain will be released on April 28th. Pre-order the album in various bundles here.
Tracklisting:
“Meet My Maker”
“Right This Wrong”
“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”
“Dead Speak Kindly”
“A New Low”
“World Gone Mad”
“Bag Of Bones”
“Walking Catastrophe”
“Song For The Abused”
“Little Spots Of You”
“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”:
Life Of Agony live:
April
27 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
29 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
May
12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
31 - Lyon, France - CCO
June
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Penelope
August
9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival
17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival