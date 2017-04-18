LIFE OF AGONY Release “World Gone Mad” Music Video

Brooklyn-based hard rock legends, Life Of Agony, will release their new album, A Place Where There's No More Pain, on April 28th via Napalm Records. A music video for album track, “World Gone Mad”, can be seen below.

"The message behind “World Gone Mad” could not be more relevant to what's going on all over this planet right now. People are more divided than ever, and if we continue to ignore the fact that this world is busting at its seams and just continue to "stick our heads underground," like the lyrics suggest, we will see a madness in our lifetime like we've never experienced before,” explains bassist Alan Robert. “With the “World Gone Mad” video, we were really looking to break out of the typical performance video approach to capture a high concept visual. There is clearly a strong homage to horror movies such as Hellraiser and The Ring, and UK director Leigh Brooks of Firebelly Films went above and beyond to bring our ideas to life. It's definitely the darkest and scariest looking video we've done to date."

A Place Where There's No More Pain can be pre-ordered in various bundles here.

Tracklisting:

“Meet My Maker”

“Right This Wrong”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

“Dead Speak Kindly”

“A New Low”

“World Gone Mad”

“Bag Of Bones”

“Walking Catastrophe”

“Song For The Abused”

“Little Spots Of You”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain” video:

A History Of Agony video series:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Life Of Agony live dates are listed below.

April

27 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

29 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

May

12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

31 - Lyon, France - CCO

June

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Penelope

August

9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)