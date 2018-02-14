LIFE OF AGONY Return Home To Brooklyn For Two Intimate Nights At Saint Vitus

Brooklyn's very own Life of Agony will perform two intimate hometown shows Wednesday, April 18th and Thursday, April 19th at Saint Vitus.

Each night's set will be unique, with the band diving deep into their catalog to perform tracks never heard before live, along with their staple classics. These performances will also mark the first shows with new drummer Veronica Bellino (Jeff Beck, DMC, Richie Sambora/Orianthi, Carmine Appice/SLAMM).



"I am extremely excited and grateful to play these first two shows in the birthplace of LOA! Being a NY native myself, I can't wait to share this with friends, family and fans!" -Veronica Bellino



Mina Caputo adds "I'm excited to think that this thing we're doing is touching so many people in so many cultures. I'm extremely grateful to be sharing that stage again, the most intense stimulating way to hear music, with my brothers Alan and Joey, and of course, our newest member of the band Veronica. Connecting with her is certainly another dream come true for us. I'm so excited to do our thing, with all our soul and all our might."

Life Of Agony live:

April

18-19 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

21 – Worcester, MA – Worcester Palladium

June

15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock Festival

16 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany – With Full Force Festival