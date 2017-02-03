LIFE OF AGONY Reveal New Album Details; Title Track Streaming
February 3, 2017, 20 minutes ago
Reactivated Brooklyn-based hard rock legends, Life Of Agony, are hard at work on their new album and Napalm Records debut, A Place Where There's No More Pain. The band has confirmed an April 28th release date and have debuted the album's artwork. The tracklisting, along with pre-order options will be made available soon.
Tracklisting:
“Meet My Maker”
“Right This Wrong”
“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”
“Dead Speak Kindly”
“A New Low”
“World Gone Mad”
“Bag Of Bones”
“Walking Catastrophe”
“Song For The Abused”
“Little Spots Of You”
“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”:
Pre-order the album in various bundles here.
Life Of Agony live:
April
27 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
29 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
May
12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
31 - Lyon, France - CCO
June
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Penelope
August
9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival
17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival