LIFE OF AGONY Reveal New Album Details; Title Track Streaming

Reactivated Brooklyn-based hard rock legends, Life Of Agony, are hard at work on their new album and Napalm Records debut, A Place Where There's No More Pain. The band has confirmed an April 28th release date and have debuted the album's artwork. The tracklisting, along with pre-order options will be made available soon.

Tracklisting:

“Meet My Maker”

“Right This Wrong”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

“Dead Speak Kindly”

“A New Low”

“World Gone Mad”

“Bag Of Bones”

“Walking Catastrophe”

“Song For The Abused”

“Little Spots Of You”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”:

Pre-order the album in various bundles here.

Life Of Agony live:

April

27 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

29 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

May

12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

31 - Lyon, France - CCO

June

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Penelope

August

9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival