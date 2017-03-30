LIFE OF AGONY Streaming New Song “World Gone Mad”
Brooklyn-based hard rock legends, Life Of Agony, will release their new album, A Place Where There's No More Pain, on April 28th via Napalm Records. The album track, “World Gone Mad”, is available for streaming below.
"The message behind “World Gone Mad” could not be more relevant to what's going on all over this planet right now. People are more divided than ever, and if we continue to ignore the fact that this world is busting at its seams and just continue to "stick our heads underground," like the lyrics suggest, we will see a madness in our lifetime like we've never experienced before,” says bassist Alan Robert.
A Place Where There's No More Pain can be pre-ordered in various bundles here.
Tracklisting:
“Meet My Maker”
“Right This Wrong”
“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”
“Dead Speak Kindly”
“A New Low”
“World Gone Mad”
“Bag Of Bones”
“Walking Catastrophe”
“Song For The Abused”
“Little Spots Of You”
“A Place Where There’s No More Pain” video:
A History Of Agony video series:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Life Of Agony live dates are listed below.
April
27 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
29 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
May
12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
31 - Lyon, France - CCO
June
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Penelope
August
9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival
17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival
(Photo - Tania Gomez)