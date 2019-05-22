LIFE OF AGONY To Kick Off S.O.S. World Tour In The UK This Fall, With Special Guests DOYLE

Hard rock and crossover metal veterans Life Of Agony are putting the finishing touches on their hard-hitting, emotional concept album, The Sound Of Scars, due out this fall via Napalm Records. Produced by Sylvia Massy (Tool, System of a Down), whose work has received multiple Grammy Awards and nominations, along with LOA’s Joey Z (with mixing duties helmed by Massy), have tapped esteemed engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Soundgarden) to master the record. The Sound of Scars continues the haunting narrative from the band’s groundbreaking 1993 debut River Runs Red.

In support of their forthcoming studio album The Sound Of Scars, Life Of Agony have just announced that they will kick off the S.O.S. World Tour, beginning in the UK this October, with very special guests Doyle.

“There is something incredible happening around this Sound Of Scars record and we can absolutely all feel it,“ bassist Alan Robert comments. “To get out there and start playing these new songs for everyone is gonna be a blast... and to do it with our dear friend and musical hero, Doyle of the Misfits fame, is definitely going to be a tour to remember. We’re already plotting some cool collaborations on stage! I’m packing my many, many Misfits shirts!" (laughs)

Recently, the band fronted by charismatic vocalist Mina Caputo, shared a first glimpse of their new material by performing a new song, “Empty Hole“, live at PlayStation Theater in New York City. Watch the footage below:

Make sure to catch Life Of Agony at the following dates this fall, with many more S.O.S. shows all over the globe to be unleashed soon.

October

22 - London, UK - Islington Academy

23 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

25 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

26 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

27 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

29 - Milton Keynes, UK - Crauford Arms

30 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24, watch out for links and more exciting news to be issued in the days ahead.

Life Of Agony lineup:

Mina Caputo: Vocals Joey Z: Guitar

Alan Robert: Bass

Veronica Bellino: Drums

(Photo - Gino De Pinto)