LIFE OF AGONY Welcomes Drummer VERONICA BELLINO

January 22, 2018, 10 hours ago

Life Of Agony have announced the addition of drummer Veronica Bellino to the band lineup. She replaces Sal Abruscato, who left the band last month. A message from Life Of Agony follows:

"Life of Agony will perform at the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival on Saturday, April 21st at The Palladium in Worcester, MA with Kamelot, Delain, Doyle, Candiria, and many more! Tickets on sale Friday, January 26th at 10 AM, EST -Single Day Tickets, 2-Day Tickets.

"In addition, Life Of Agony is extremely excited to welcome drummer Veronica Bellino into the band, best known for her work with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jeff Beck, DMC, Richie Sambora/Orianthi, and Carmine Appice/Slamm. Updates on new LOA music and upcoming tour dates will be announced shortly!"

 

