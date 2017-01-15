Life On The Road With MEGADETH In Las Vegas; Video

Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro has posted official behind-the-scenes footage of the band’s September 2016 concert at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Says the guitarist: “Megadeth is now in Las Vegas for the last concerts of the Dystopia World Tour in 2016. With these videos, I wanna show you a little bit of life on the road, of what it's like living the dream of playing around the globe in a legendary band with great people and killer musicians.

Not only I have the chance to play in amazing cities, but also we have the time to visit, enjoy and learn a lot about other cultures.

Isn't it the perfect job?

I hope you all enjoy and share the video.”