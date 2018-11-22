LIFELOST Premiers "Sepulchral Vault" Music Video

Lifelost, the band of Wormed member Phlegeton, has released an official video for the track "Sepulchral Vault". The track is featured on the new album, Dialogues From Beyond, out now via Transcending Obscurity Records. Watch the clip below.

Wormed member Phlegeton creates spellbinding black metal under the moniker of Lifelost, his latest band. Creating complex patterns, Lifelost delves into the psyche of the listener and tears up preconceived notions about the style. Dark, harrowing and suspenseful, their music is a journey through your subconscious thoughts when you're at your most vulnerable. It throws up a plethora of emotions which are difficult to fully grasp at once. It's expressed with rare fluidity and grit, as the album breezes through its relatively short playing time, leaving you begging for more. This is a short and intense excursion to a different murky dimension where there is more happening than meets the eye.

Tracklisting:

"Continuum"

"Malign Emanatio"

"Sepulchral Vault"

"Released From Life"

"Metanoia"

"Incorporeal Gate"

"Sepulchral Vault" video: