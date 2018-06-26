LIGHT THE TORCH Announce Summer, Fall Tour Plans
June 26, 2018, 42 minutes ago
Light The Torch have announced their tour plans for the summer and fall of 2018.
To kick things off, Light The Torch will play their first show ever at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on Monday, July 9th. The show will be presented by Revolver. Fans from all over the world can "attend," as Revolver will livestream the entire performance via Facebook Live. The show will include contests and giveaways, with more details to be revealed in the coming days. Tickets for the show will be $10 and go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, June 27th, at 12 PM EST.
Light The Torch will then hit the road for the rest of the month, including supporting GWAR for several Midwest dates. After that, Light The Torch will serve as the opening act on the upcoming Trivium and Avatar North American tour, which runs from October 3rd through November 3rd. All Light The Torch tour dates, including a festival appearance, are below.
Dates with GWAR:
July
9 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus*
11 — Fort Wayne, IN – Piere's
13 — Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
14 — Des Moines, IA – Wooly's
15 — Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre
16 — Columbia, MO — The Blue Note
17 — Springfield, MO — The Complex
20 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel
21 — Louisville, KY — Diamond Pub Concert Hall*
23 — Merriam, KS — Aftershock*
24 —Colorado Springs, CO —Black Sheep*
25 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theatre*
26 — Salt Lake City, UT — In The Venue*
28 — Lebanon, OR — Guitars Under The Stars Festival**
29 — Reno, NV — Jub Jubs***
*LTT Headline Show
**Festival Date
***With Fit For a King
With Trivium and Avatar:
October
3 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor
4 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theater
5 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
6 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva
8 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogarts
9 — Nashville, TN — Cannery Ballroom
11 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live
12 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount
13 — Philadelphia, PA — Electric Factory
14 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium
16 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
17 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre
19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom
20 — Sauget, IL — Pop's Nightclub
21 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues
22 — St. Paul, MN — Myth Live
23 — Fargo, ND — Sanctuary
25 — Edmonton, AB — The Ranch Roadhouse
26 — Calgary, AB — The Palace Theater
28 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom
29 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SODO
30 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom
31 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
November
2 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
3 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre