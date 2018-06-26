LIGHT THE TORCH Announce Summer, Fall Tour Plans

Light The Torch have announced their tour plans for the summer and fall of 2018.

To kick things off, Light The Torch will play their first show ever at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on Monday, July 9th. The show will be presented by Revolver. Fans from all over the world can "attend," as Revolver will livestream the entire performance via Facebook Live. The show will include contests and giveaways, with more details to be revealed in the coming days. Tickets for the show will be $10 and go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, June 27th, at 12 PM EST.





Light The Torch will then hit the road for the rest of the month, including supporting GWAR for several Midwest dates. After that, Light The Torch will serve as the opening act on the upcoming Trivium and Avatar North American tour, which runs from October 3rd through November 3rd. All Light The Torch tour dates, including a festival appearance, are below.

Dates with GWAR:

July

9 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus*

11 — Fort Wayne, IN – Piere's

13 — Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

14 — Des Moines, IA – Wooly's

15 — Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre

16 — Columbia, MO — The Blue Note

17 — Springfield, MO — The Complex

20 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

21 — Louisville, KY — Diamond Pub Concert Hall*

23 — Merriam, KS — Aftershock*

24 —Colorado Springs, CO —Black Sheep*

25 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theatre*

26 — Salt Lake City, UT — In The Venue*

28 — Lebanon, OR — Guitars Under The Stars Festival**

29 — Reno, NV — Jub Jubs***

*LTT Headline Show

**Festival Date

***With Fit For a King

With Trivium and Avatar:

October

3 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor

4 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theater

5 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

6 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva

8 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogarts

9 — Nashville, TN — Cannery Ballroom

11 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

12 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

13 — Philadelphia, PA — Electric Factory

14 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

16 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

17 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

20 — Sauget, IL — Pop's Nightclub

21 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

22 — St. Paul, MN — Myth Live

23 — Fargo, ND — Sanctuary

25 — Edmonton, AB — The Ranch Roadhouse

26 — Calgary, AB — The Palace Theater

28 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

29 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SODO

30 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

31 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

November

2 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

3 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre