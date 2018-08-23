LIGHT THE TORCH - HQ Video Of Entire Debut Concert Streaming
August 23, 2018, 8 minutes ago
Light The Torch (formerly known as Devil You Know) performed their debut live show at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on July 9th. The full set can now be seen below:
Light The Torch will be touring with Trivium and Avatar in October and November.
October
3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
4 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
6 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
17 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
20 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub
21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
22 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary
25 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse
26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
31 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
November
2 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
3 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre