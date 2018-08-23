LIGHT THE TORCH - HQ Video Of Entire Debut Concert Streaming

Light The Torch (formerly known as Devil You Know) performed their debut live show at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on July 9th. The full set can now be seen below:

Light The Torch will be touring with Trivium and Avatar in October and November.

October

3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

4 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

6 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

17 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

20 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub

21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

22 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

25 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

31 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

November

2 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

3 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre