LIGHT THE TORCH Release "Die Alone" Guitar / Bass Playthrough Video

Light The Torch (formerly known as Devil You Know) will release their new album, Revival, via Nuclear Blast Entertainment on March 30th. A guitar/bass playthrough video for the album's opening track, "Die Alone", can be seen below:

Revival is available for pre-order here. The album artwork, pictured below, was designed by Artusato.

Revival tracklisting:

"Die Alone"

"The God I Deserve"

"Calm Before The Storm"

"Raise The Dead"

"The Safety Of Disbelief"

"Virus"

"The Great Divide"

"The Bitter End"

"Lost In The Fire"

"The Sound Of Violence"

"Pull My Heart Out"

"Judas Convention"

"Calm Before The Storm":

"Die Alone" video:

Trailers: