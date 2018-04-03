LIGHT THE TORCH Reveal “Calm Before The Storm” Guitar, Bass Playthrough Video

Light The Torch (formerly known as Devil You Know) released their new album, Revival, via Nuclear Blast Entertainment on March 30th.

Francesco Artusato and Ryan Wombacher perform "Calm Before The Storm" in the playthrough video below:

Revival is available to order here. The album artwork, pictured below, was designed by Artusato.

Revival tracklisting:

"Die Alone"

"The God I Deserve"

"Calm Before The Storm"

"Raise The Dead"

"The Safety Of Disbelief"

"Virus"

"The Great Divide"

"The Bitter End"

"Lost In The Fire"

"The Sound Of Violence"

"Pull My Heart Out"

"Judas Convention"

"Calm Before The Storm":

"Die Alone" video:

"Die Alone" guitar/bass playthrough video:

Trailers: