LIGHT THE TORCH Reveal Reasons Behind Name Change From DEVIL YOU KNOW; New Album Details Unveiled

Light The Torch is a burgeoning new force within the hard rock/metal community who just inked a new worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The group, formerly known as Devil You Know, features the iconic Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage) on vocals, Francesco Artusato (ex-All Shall Perish) on guitars and Ryan Wombacher (ex-Bleeding Through) on bass.

The new full-length album is currently in the mixing stages and showcases the band in an all new light, as Jones delivers the most poignant performance of his storied career. With no more song-writing restrictions, the band are reaching greater heights trying out a plethora of new ideas, which you will all hear in the coming months.

Light The Torch will absolutely continue to perform Devil You Know songs and as stated below, the only way to legally continue would be under this course of action.

Light The Torch states: “After member issues and legalities continued for a year with no end in sight, we collectively felt it was time to put DYK to rest. Every effort was made to avoid this decision, but it needed/had to be done for the sake of moving forward. We will be forever grateful to those of you who shared that journey with us. With that said, we decided that this was a perfect time to write and record something truly different, something that reflected what we have been through and what we have become. Our new album is almost done being mixed, and there will be many more details coming in the following days and weeks. We are Light The Torch. See you soon."