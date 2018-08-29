LIGHT THIS CITY Confirm East Coast North American Dates

Bay Area melodic death metal outfit Light This City has confirmed a run of East Coast North American tour dates for November.

With Terminal Bloom, the band's first album in a decade, Light This City returns with ten tracks that capture the band's tendency towards extreme melody and intensity, honoring the Swedish sound of the '90s. Having spent the past decade performing and touring in numerous other bands, the five members of Light This City have only honed and shaped their skills and musicianship since their 2008-released Stormchaser. Terminal Bloom was recorded from December 2017 through February 2018 with Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Fallujah) at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, California, as with their previous four albums, and is wrapped in the vibrant cover artwork of Tony Midi.

These shows will be Light This City's first performances outside of the West Coast since the band's rebirth, as they continue to support their acclaimed Terminal Bloom LP. Running from November 6th through November 11th, Light This City will trample through Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Worcester, and Philadelphia, with support from Creator-Destructor labelmates Gygax for the entire run. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 31st at 10am EST.

Terminal Bloom is available on CD, LP, and digital formats now through Creator-Destructor Records here, and Bandcamp here.

Dates with Gygax:

November

6 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

7 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

8 – Montreal, QC – Katakombs

9 – Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds Bar

10 – Worcester, MA – Ralph’s Diner

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fire