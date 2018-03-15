LIGHT THIS CITY Issues Details Of Terminal Bloom LP

Bay Area melodic death metal act Light This City has released details on their impending fifth LP, and first in a decade, Terminal Bloom, set for release on May 25th through drummer Ben Murray's Creator-Destructor Records.

Light This City has returned with ten blazing tracks that capture the band's tendency towards extreme melody and intensity, honoring the Swedish sound of the '90s. Having spent the past decade performing and touring in numerous other bands, the five members of Light This City have only honed and shaped their skills and musicianship since their 2008-released Stormchaser.

Terminal Bloom was recorded from December 2017 through February 2018 with Zack Ohren, who handled the band's previous four full-length albums, at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, California, and features vibrant cover artwork by Tony Midi.

Tracklisting:

"Reality In Disarray"

"A Grotesque Reflection"

"Dormant Tide"

"Terminal Bloom"

"Death Downwind"

"Agents Of Fate"

"Extinguished"

"The Wake Of My Will"

"Neverlanding"

"Wildheart"

A teaser video for the first new album from Light This City in ten years can be seen below. It shows the reactivated outfit in the studio, leaking the very first traces of the anxiously awaited record.

Light This City is:

Laura Nichol - vocals

Ben Murray - drums

Ryan Hansen - lead guitar

Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar

Jon Frost - bass