LIGHT THIS CITY Release "Agents Of Fate" Music Video

Bay Area melodic death metal outfit Light This City has released a video for "Agents Of Fate", the new single from the band's upcoming fifth LP, and first in a decade, Terminal Bloom, approaching release next Friday through Creator-Destructor Records. Directed and edited by Shane Henry, the new audiovisual clip captures the band crushing one of the album's heaviest tracks in an intense, high-action, low-light setting.

Says the band, "We're thrilled to premiere the official video for 'Agents Of Fate,' and we hope you all enjoy it! The band agreed that this song had a great combination of elements of the Light This City sound - thrash all the way through with some melody, blast beats, and a big ol' chorus that hopefully gets you headbangin' and in trouble at work! We wanted to capture the dynamics of the song in as simple and intense a way as possible, thanks for watching!"

Terminal Bloom will see release on CD, LP, and digital formats on May 25th through Creator-Destructor Records; find pre-orders at the label webstore here, and Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting:

"Reality In Disarray"

"A Grotesque Reflection"

"Dormant Tide"

"Terminal Bloom"

"Death Downwind"

"Agents Of Fate"

"Extinguished"

"The Wake Of My Will"

"Neverlanding"

"Wildheart"

"Terminal Bloom":

Teaser:

Live dates:

June

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

23 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room

28 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

29 - Seattle, WA - Highline

30 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

July

1 - Sacramento, CA - On The Y

Light This City is:

Laura Nichol - vocals

Ben Murray - drums

Ryan Hansen - lead guitar

Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar

Jon Frost - bass

(Photo by: Joe Ellis)