LIGHT THIS CITY Release "Agents Of Fate" Music Video
May 15, 2018, 2 hours ago
Bay Area melodic death metal outfit Light This City has released a video for "Agents Of Fate", the new single from the band's upcoming fifth LP, and first in a decade, Terminal Bloom, approaching release next Friday through Creator-Destructor Records. Directed and edited by Shane Henry, the new audiovisual clip captures the band crushing one of the album's heaviest tracks in an intense, high-action, low-light setting.
Says the band, "We're thrilled to premiere the official video for 'Agents Of Fate,' and we hope you all enjoy it! The band agreed that this song had a great combination of elements of the Light This City sound - thrash all the way through with some melody, blast beats, and a big ol' chorus that hopefully gets you headbangin' and in trouble at work! We wanted to capture the dynamics of the song in as simple and intense a way as possible, thanks for watching!"
Terminal Bloom will see release on CD, LP, and digital formats on May 25th through Creator-Destructor Records; find pre-orders at the label webstore here, and Bandcamp here.
Tracklisting:
"Reality In Disarray"
"A Grotesque Reflection"
"Dormant Tide"
"Terminal Bloom"
"Death Downwind"
"Agents Of Fate"
"Extinguished"
"The Wake Of My Will"
"Neverlanding"
"Wildheart"
"Terminal Bloom":
Teaser:
Live dates:
June
22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
23 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room
28 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
29 - Seattle, WA - Highline
30 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre
July
1 - Sacramento, CA - On The Y
Light This City is:
Laura Nichol - vocals
Ben Murray - drums
Ryan Hansen - lead guitar
Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar
Jon Frost - bass
(Photo by: Joe Ellis)