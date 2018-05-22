LIGHT THIS CITY – Terminal Bloom Album Streaming In Full

Bay Area melodic death metal outfit Light This City is now streaming their entire Terminal Bloom LP - the recently-reactivated outfit's first album in a decade - ahead of its release date through Creator-Destructor Records this Friday. Stream below via the Bandcamp player:

Terminal Bloom by Light This City

Light This City returns with ten tracks that capture the band's tendency towards extreme melody and intensity, honoring the Swedish sound of the '90s. Having spent the past decade performing and touring in numerous other bands, the five members of Light This City have only honed and shaped their skills and musicianship since their 2008-released Stormchaser. Terminal Bloom was recorded from December 2017 through February 2018 with Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Fallujah) at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, California, as with their previous four albums, and is wrapped in the vibrant cover artwork of Tony Midi.

Terminal Bloom will see release on CD, LP, and digital formats on May 25th through Creator-Destructor Records; find pre-orders at the label webstore here, and Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting:

"Reality In Disarray"

"A Grotesque Reflection"

"Dormant Tide"

"Terminal Bloom"

"Death Downwind"

"Agents Of Fate"

"Extinguished"

"The Wake Of My Will"

"Neverlanding"

"Wildheart"

"Terminal Bloom":

Teaser:

Live dates:

June

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

23 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room

28 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

29 - Seattle, WA - Highline

30 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

July

1 - Sacramento, CA - On The Y

Light This City is:

Laura Nichol - vocals

Ben Murray - drums

Ryan Hansen - lead guitar

Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar

Jon Frost - bass

(Photo by: Joe Ellis)