LIGHT THIS CITY To Tour Mexico For The First Time This Winter

Bay Area melodic death metal outfit, Light This City, has confirmed a new set of tour dates in support of their Terminal Bloom album, released last year through Creator-Destructor Records. The new venture sees the band headed to Mexico for the first time, with four shows booked throughout the country on Gira Por México 2019.

Terminal Bloom, Light This City's first album in a decade, boasts ten tracks that capture their tendency towards extreme melody and intensity, honoring the Swedish sounds of the '90s. Having spent the past decade performing and touring in numerous other bands, the five members of Light This City have only honed and shaped their skills and musicianship since their 2008-released Stormchaser. Terminal Bloom was recorded from December 2017 through February 2018 with Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Fallujah) at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, California, as with their previous four albums, and is wrapped in the vibrant cover artwork of Tony Midi.

Light This City now takes their tunes to Mexico for the first time this winter. From January 31st through February 3rd the band will play across the country on the Gira Por México 2019 tour, with shows in Morelia, Guadalajara, San Luis Potosí, and Mexico City.

The members of Light This City declare, "Mexico! We are SO thrilled to announce our first ever Mexico Tour! And it's just three weeks away! Spread the word, let's do this!"

Dates:

January

31 - Cactux Morelia - Morelia, Mexico

February

1 - Anexo Independencia - Guadalajara, Mexico

2 - Loud Open Stage - San Luis Potosí, Mexico

3 - Real Under - Mexico City, Mexico

(Photo - Joe Ellis)