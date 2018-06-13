LIGHTNING BORN Featuring CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DEMON EYE, BLOODY HAMMERS Members Sign Worldwide Record Deal With Ripple Music

Ripple Music has announced the signing of Lightning Born to a worldwide deal, with a new album due in late 2018.

A true supergroup, featuring some of the best musicians in the Maryland/East Coast doom scene, Lightning Born began when Doza Hawes, long-time drummer of metal act Mega Colossus, caught Brenna Leath performing with her band, The Hell No.

“I really dug her vocals, and wanted to see what she could do in a more traditional, classic rock and blues-inspired kind of framework,” said Hawes. As the two brainstormed potential guitarists, “I immediately thought of Erik Sugg from Demon Eye,” said Hawes. “He writes great riffs, but also crafts excellent songs. I thought his darker, doom influence would be a perfect fit for Brenna. ”The trio clicked on Erik’s riff ideas. Meanwhile, Brenna was finishing up a Hell No album, produced by COC’s Mike Dean. She invited Dean to join the group on bass, and the chemistry was apparent.

“It’s not every day that you get to pick your dream line up of musicians to start a band. This is the easiest songwriting process, us all together, that I’ve ever had. The songs just pop out almost instantly,” said Hawes.

Lightning Born debuted in 2016, rocking their debut show with Conan and Serial Hawk in their hometown of Raleigh, NC. Since then, the band has moved from strength to strength sharing the stage with The Sword, Earthless, Mountain, The Obsessed, Karma to Burn, Ruby the Hatchet, and many others. They performed at the Maryland Doom Fest in 2017 and were invited to return in 2018.

Their eponymous debut album, recorded and produced by Mike Dean, is slated for release in November 2018 via Ripple Music.

Lineup:

Mike Dean (Corrosion Of Conformity) - bass

Erik Sugg (Demon Eye) - guitar

Doza Hawes (Mega-Colossus, Bloody Hammers, Hour of Thirteen) - drums

Brenna Leath (The Hell No) - vocals