LIK Releases “Stockholm Death Metal” 7” Single; “Revel In Gore” Video Streaming

After a successful run of festivals during the summer, Swedish death metallers Lik are returning with fresh meat today as they release a brand new 7" entitled "Stockholm Death Metal".

The A-side features the new track “Revel In Gore” which was recorded on January 12th, 2019 in Lik's rehearsal space, once again with the "one and only" Lawrence Mackrory (Obey Mastering) behind the wheel. Lawrence is responsible for producing, recording, mixing and mastering the song. The two live tracks on side B (“Rid You Of Your Flesh” and “Embrace The End”) were recorded at "Copperfields" (Stockholm) when Lik premiered songs from the Carnage album; both were also mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory. Video for “Revel In Gore” is streaming below.

Comments Lik on the video: "With the video for ‘Revel In Gore’, we wanted to include material dating back to the second world war. We found very un-flattering depictions of how cold, gruesome and devastating it is. War is what the song is about, and nothing could be more fitting. And we also threw in some playing footage, of us, deep down under Stockholm while rockin' it out with Mr Matti Kärki himself. It was a good and successful session which included lots of laughter, old friends hanging out and the celebration of old school death metal. The one we love and cherrish. Also a big ups for Thomas Liljekvist of Disrupted, helping us out with great camera work."

“Revel In Gore” features guest vocals by none less than Matti Kärki of Dismember fame. "When the idea arose to have a guest vocalist to a future track, there wasn't too much of a brainstorming going on. We knew who we wanted to fill that position and we're damn happy that he agreed to do it. Without any introduction needed, we can happily say that Matti Kärki of the great Dismember gave us his one of a kind voice to our song ‘Revel In Gore’. Being recorded during one day in a cold January in Stockholm, it's been lurking off the grid for quite a while now. So we're all super excited to soon ‘reveal this gore’ to the death metal masses!"

The artwork of the 7" was done by infamous Mark Riddick and portraits the Stockholm crest, but in an undead version which of course is more proper death metal. Order the 7” here.