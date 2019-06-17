LIKE A STORM Premier "Out Of Control" Music Video

Hard rockers, Like A Storm, have just released a music video for “Out Of Control”, directed and produced by Ron Thunderwood. The track is off of the band’s most recent full-length album, Catacombs, which came out last year.

Like A Storm recently announced their US co-headline Firestorm Tour with Through Fire. The tour starts on July 12 in Neillsville and wraps on August 10 in Lincoln and will include special guests Wilson and Stitched Up Heart.

Dates:

July

12 - Neillsville, WI - Rock-Fest Kickoff Party at Schuster Park*^

13 - Racine, WI - Route 20*

14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater*

15 - Madison, WI - The Annex

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

19 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note*

20 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

21 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse*

25 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

26 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

27 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel Concert Lounge

28 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

31 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

August

2 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

9 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

*no Wilson

^no Stitched Up Heart