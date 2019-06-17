LIKE A STORM Premier "Out Of Control" Music Video
June 17, 2019, 3 minutes ago
Hard rockers, Like A Storm, have just released a music video for “Out Of Control”, directed and produced by Ron Thunderwood. The track is off of the band’s most recent full-length album, Catacombs, which came out last year.
Like A Storm recently announced their US co-headline Firestorm Tour with Through Fire. The tour starts on July 12 in Neillsville and wraps on August 10 in Lincoln and will include special guests Wilson and Stitched Up Heart.
Dates:
July
12 - Neillsville, WI - Rock-Fest Kickoff Party at Schuster Park*^
13 - Racine, WI - Route 20*
14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater*
15 - Madison, WI - The Annex
17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
19 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note*
20 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
21 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse*
25 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
26 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
27 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel Concert Lounge
28 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
31 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
August
2 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
3 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
6 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
9 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
*no Wilson
^no Stitched Up Heart