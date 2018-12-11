LIKE A STORM To Headline 2019 Sirius XM Octane Tour

New Zealand hard rockers Like A Storm have just announced their 2019 Sirius XM Octane Accelerator Headline Tour with support from Royal Tusk and Afterlife. The tour will trek across the U.S., hitting major markets such as Hollywood, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and more. Fan club and Citi card member presales start today and end on Thursday, December 13th at 10 PM local time. General admission tickets go on sale starting at 10 AM local time on Friday, December 14th. Fans can buy tickets on Like A Storm's website.

Before Like A Storm heads out on the Sirius XM tour in January, the band will close out the year with a December U.S. headline tour with direct support from Palisades starting today in Lincoln, NE and wrapping on December 22nd in Las Vegas, NV. This will conclude a year of non-stop touring in support of their most recent full-length album, Catacombs, which was released this past summer via Century Media/RED MUSIC. The band's third LP debuted on the Top 5 Billboard Heatseekers Charts, Top 50 Billboard Emerging Artist Charts, and Top 100 Billboard Album Charts, and was produced by Like A Storm's very own Chris Brooks, Matt Brooks, and Kent Brooks.

Like A Storm recently released their new music video for their track "Pure Evil". The video was shot south of Chicago by Vince Lundi at the abandoned Methodist Church of Gary, IN, notorious for being one of the most dangerous cities in America. Watch the video for "Pure Evil" HERE.

Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, Like A Storm is the most successful New Zealand rock band in US radio history. First gaining notoriety for incorporating the Didgeridoo into their breakout track, "Love The Way You Hate Me,", the band's last 6 singles"Love the Way You Hate Me," "Wish You Hell," "Become The Enemy," "Break Free," "Pure Evil," and "The Devil Inside" have all charted at US Active Rock Top 40.

Like A Storm has toured the globe with some of the biggest names in rock - including Godsmack, Alter Bridge, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Shinedown, Three Days Grace, on top of headlining North America extensively. They have also been invited to perform at the world's biggest hard rock festivals including: Download (UK), Nova Rock (Europe) and Rock on the Range (U.S.). Their reputation for touring the world relentlessly led Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge/Slash to once label them, "The hardest-working band in the business." Like A Storm recently wrapped a massive U.S. run supporting Godsmack & Shinedown, where their high-energy live show garnered thousands of new fans.

Like A Storm is Chris Brooks (vocals), Matt Brooks (lead guitar), Kent Brooks (bass guitar), and Zach Wood (drums).

Dates:

Headline dates:

December

11 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

12 - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar

13 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

14 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center

15 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

17 - Minot, ND - The 'O'Riginal Bar And Nightclub

18 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

19 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Backstage Bar

Sirius XM Octane Headline dates:

January

23 - Anaheim, CA - The Pariah

24 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

25 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

29 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

February

1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

9 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

12 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

18 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

21 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

22 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall