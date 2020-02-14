LILLIAN AXE Part Ways With Vocalist BRIAN C. JONES

New Orleans-based hard rock outfit / Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame members Lillian Axe have checked in with the following update:

"Hello everyone. We have mutually agreed that we will be going on different paths with our singer Brian after ten great years of making and performing music together. We will still be working together in different capacities and we support Brian in his future musical endeavors as he does with ours. He will still be assisting in different areas, as we fully support each other's futures. This is a mutual and amicable change, and we hope that our fans and friends support us all as we move forward.

As Brian commences with his solo career and his upcoming book, we will keep you posted with Lillian's progress and dates. Thank you for being the greatest fans and friends on the planet."

For information and updates on Lillian Axe go to this location.