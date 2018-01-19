LILLIAN AXE Release "The Weeping Moon" Single; From Womb To Tomb Album Due This Fall

January 19, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock lillian axe

New Orleans-based hard rock outfit / Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame members, Lillian Axe, have released their new single, "The Weeping Moon", available worldwide today through Sony in the North America and Megaforce overseas.

The single is available for download from various sites including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play Store, etc. The  band's14th album, titled From Womb To Tomb, is slated for release later this fall. Stay tuned for details

(Photo - lillianaxe.com)

