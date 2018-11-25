Limited Edition PRIMUS Pinball Machine On Sale Tomorrow

The new, limited edition Primus Pinball Machine will be available tomorrow - Monday, November 26th - at 10am CST at this location.

Manufactured by Stern Pinball, the Primus Machine is a limited edition of only 100 pieces. Each one is signed by the whole band, and features artwork by Zoltron and Zombie Yeti Studios.

Additional features include a 13-song Primus tracklist, an upgraded Kenwood Sound System, as well as custom voice-overs by Les Claypool.