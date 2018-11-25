Limited Edition PRIMUS Pinball Machine On Sale Tomorrow

November 25, 2018, 43 minutes ago

news primus

Limited Edition PRIMUS Pinball Machine On Sale Tomorrow

The new, limited edition Primus Pinball Machine will be available tomorrow - Monday, November 26th - at 10am CST at this location.

Manufactured by Stern Pinball, the Primus Machine is a limited edition of only 100 pieces. Each one is signed by the whole band, and features artwork by Zoltron and Zombie Yeti Studios.

Additional features include a 13-song Primus tracklist, an upgraded Kenwood Sound System, as well as custom voice-overs by Les Claypool.



Featured Audio

RED DRAGON CARTEL – “Crooked Man” (Frontiers)

RED DRAGON CARTEL – “Crooked Man” (Frontiers)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews