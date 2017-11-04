Limited Edition SAMHAIN Vinyl-Only Tribute Album Featuring GHOUL, ACID WITCH, MIDNIGHT, BRAIN TENTACLES And Many More To Be Released In 2018; Teaser Available

We All Want Our Time In Hell is a limited edition, vinyl-only release of 13 underground bands performing the music of '80s goth-punk legends Samhain. Curated by Shawn Knight and mastered by James Plotkin, the album features 40 minutes of brand new recordings by Midnight, Ghoul, Acid Witch, Brain Tentacles, Joel Grind and many more. It will be released via Corpse Flower Records; go to the official Facebook page here updates.