LINDEMANN - Fan-Filmed Video From European Tour Kick-Off Show In Hannover Posted

Lindemann, featuring Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy / Pain mastermind / producer Peter Tägtgren, kicked off their European tour in support of the new album, F & M, on February 4th in Hannover, Germany. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Skills in Pills"

"Ladyboy

"Fat"

"Ich Weiß Es Nicht"

"Allesfresser (live debut)

"Frau & Mann" (live debut)

"Knebel (live debut)

"Home Sweet Home"

"Cowboy"

"Golden Shower"

"Blut" (live debut)

"Platz Eins"

"Praise Abort"

"Fish On"

Encore:

"Ach So Gern" (Pain Version, live debut)

"Steh Auf"

"Gummi" (live debut)

Lindemann have released an official music video for the F & M album track, "Platz Eins". Check it out below.

Lindemann released F & M back in November 2019. Details below:

Tracklisting:

"Steh auf"

"Ich weiß es nicht"

"Allesfresser"

"Blut"

"Knebel"

"Frau & Mann"

"Ach so gern"

"Schlaf ein"

"Gummi"

"Platz Eins"

"Wer weiß das schon"

Bonus tracks:

"Mathematik" (Original Version)

"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)

"Frau & Mann" video:

"Knebel" video:

Lindemann tour dates listed below.

Dates:

February

6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

8 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

10 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

12 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 62

21 - Paris, France - La Cigale

23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Munchenbryggeriet

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box