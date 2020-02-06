LINDEMANN - Fan-Filmed Video From European Tour Kick-Off Show In Hannover Posted
Lindemann, featuring Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy / Pain mastermind / producer Peter Tägtgren, kicked off their European tour in support of the new album, F & M, on February 4th in Hannover, Germany. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Skills in Pills"
"Ladyboy
"Fat"
"Ich Weiß Es Nicht"
"Allesfresser (live debut)
"Frau & Mann" (live debut)
"Knebel (live debut)
"Home Sweet Home"
"Cowboy"
"Golden Shower"
"Blut" (live debut)
"Platz Eins"
"Praise Abort"
"Fish On"
Encore:
"Ach So Gern" (Pain Version, live debut)
"Steh Auf"
"Gummi" (live debut)
Lindemann have released an official music video for the F & M album track, "Platz Eins". Check it out below.
Lindemann released F & M back in November 2019. Details below:
Tracklisting:
"Steh auf"
"Ich weiß es nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Blut"
"Knebel"
"Frau & Mann"
"Ach so gern"
"Schlaf ein"
"Gummi"
"Platz Eins"
"Wer weiß das schon"
Bonus tracks:
"Mathematik" (Original Version)
"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)
"Frau & Mann" video:
"Knebel" video:
Lindemann tour dates listed below.
Dates:
February
6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
8 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
10 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum
12 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 62
21 - Paris, France - La Cigale
23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Munchenbryggeriet
29 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box