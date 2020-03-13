LINDEMANN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire St. Petersburg Show Available
March 13, 2020, 25 minutes ago
Courtesy of YouTube user and videographer Alex Kornyshev, below is quality footage of Lindemann's entire March 2nds show at Sibur Arena in Saint-Petersburg, Russia.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Skills In Pills"
"Ladyboy"
"Fat"
"Frau Und Mann"
"Ich Weiß Es Nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Knebel"
"Home Sweet Home"
"Cowboy"
"Golden Shower"
"Blut"
"Platz Eins"
"Praise Abort"
"Fish On"
Encore:
"Ach So Gern"
"Gummi"
"Steh Auf"
Lindemann recently released an official music video for the F & M album track, "Platz Eins". Check it out below.
Lindemann released F & M back in November 2019. Details below:
Tracklisting:
"Steh Auf"
"Ich Weiß Es Nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Blut"
"Knebel"
"Frau & Mann"
"Ach So Gern"
"Schlaf Ein"
"Gummi"
"Platz Eins"
"Wer Weiß Das Schon"
Bonus tracks:
"Mathematik" (Original Version)
"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)
"Frau & Mann" video:
"Knebel" video: