LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Announce 2020 European Tour
November 4, 2019, an hour ago
Lindemann, featuring Rammstein fromtman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy/Pain mastermind/producer Peter Tägtgren, have announced dates for their 2020 European Tour, with tickets on sale this Friday, November 8.
Dates:
February
4 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
8 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
10 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum
12 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
21 - Paris, France - La Cigale
23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Munchenbryggeriet
29 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box
Lindemann will release their new album, F & M, on November 22. Pre-order the album here, and listen to a snippet of the album track "Allesfresser" below.
Tracklisting:
"Steh auf"
"Ich weiß es nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Blut"
"Knebel"
"Frau & Mann"
"Ach so gern"
"Schlaf ein"
"Gummi"
"Platz Eins"
"Wer weiß das schon"
Bonus tracks:
"Mathematik" (Original Version)
"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)
"Knebel" video:
"Allesfresser" snippet:
"Ich weiß es nicht":
"Ich weiß es nicht" (Ministry Remix):
"Steh auf" video: