LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Complete New Album

Word has come down that Rammstein fromtman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy / Pain mastermind / producer Peter Tägtgren have completed work on the follow-up to their 2015 Lindemann debut, Skills In Pills. Details have yet to be released. Stay tuned for updates.

Following is an excerpt from the BraveWords feature story on Lindemann in June 2015.

BraveWords: How did the two of you hook up for this project? It's not a strange pairing given the similarities between Pain and Rammstein's sound, but it seems unlikely given that the bands travel in different circles in terms of popularity and exposure.

Peter: "We've known each other for 13 years. Rammstein was in Sweden mixing their Mutter album (2001) and they were hanging out a lot at bars in Stockholm. I was there with Pain and we always ran into each other one way or another. At some point we ended up drunk as fuck together one night and said 'We should do something...'"

BraveWords: So drunken wisdom led to forming Lindemann...

Peter: "Yeah, but it took 13 years to find the time to do it. Til invited me down for one of the final shows on the last Rammstein tour in Sweden, I took my family with me, and he mentioned the band were going to be taking a break, so now would be a good time to do one or two songs and just put them out on the internet, just to see what people think."

Till: "It wasn't planned. I promised Peter that I'd jam with him for Pain, maybe do one song or some choruses on an album, so we decided to do one song together. It was a lot of fun, it came out great, we decided to do another song, and at that point we'd tasted blood so it was on. It made sense to try and make a full album."

BraveWords: Being able to speak English - or any language for that matter - doesn't mean you'll be able to write at the same level as you do in your mother tongue. People who understand your Rammstein lyrics may be surprised at how well you execute your thoughts on the Lindemann record, both written and vocally. Was it difficult composing in English?

Till: "It came easy at the beginning, up to the point where we decided this was going to be a serious project. As soon as it was decided we were going to release something I got really nervous because it meant the song would be published, and you have to be good at what you're doing if that's going to happen. I was excited but I was also afraid of turning myself into a fool with the lyrics."

BraveWords: But you kept the same focus and attitude that fuels Rammstein's lyrics and your poetry books.

Till: "Of course. If you're writing lyrics it comes from your heart and soul, and that's not going to change just because of the language. The topics and themes are similar to Rammstein, but somehow it's not as brutal and there's more humour in it. I think that's because of the songs being in English. I think some people who know my writing will be surprised. There's one song on the record called 'Yukon', for example, that I wrote about canoeing in Canada and crossing the border into Alaska. It was a very inspirational journey, so since you're Canadian you might like it."

