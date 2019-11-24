LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Release Official Video For "Frau & Mann"

November 24, 2019, 32 minutes ago

news lindemann hypocrisy rammstein pain heavy metal

LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Release Official Video For "Frau & Mann"

Lindemann, featuring Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy / Pain mastermind / producer Peter Tägtgren, have released an official video for the song "Frau & Mann". It is the title track of their new album. Check it out below.

Lindemann have announced dates for their 2020 European Tour, with tickets on sale this Friday, November 8.

Dates:

February
4 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
8 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
10 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum
12 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
21 - Paris, France - La Cigale
23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Munchenbryggeriet
29 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

Lindemann released their new album, F & M, on November 22nd. 

Tracklisting:

"Steh auf"
"Ich weiß es nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Blut"
"Knebel"
"Frau & Mann"
"Ach so gern"
"Schlaf ein"
"Gummi"
"Platz Eins"
"Wer weiß das schon"

Bonus tracks:

"Mathematik" (Original Version)
"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)

"Knebel" video:

"Allesfresser" snippet:

"Ich weiß es nicht":

"Ich weiß es nicht" (Ministry Remix):

"Steh auf" video:



Featured Audio

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews