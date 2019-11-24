LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Release Official Video For "Frau & Mann"

Lindemann, featuring Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy / Pain mastermind / producer Peter Tägtgren, have released an official video for the song "Frau & Mann". It is the title track of their new album. Check it out below.

Lindemann have announced dates for their 2020 European Tour, with tickets on sale this Friday, November 8.

Dates:

February

4 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

8 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

10 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

12 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

21 - Paris, France - La Cigale

23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Munchenbryggeriet

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

Lindemann released their new album, F & M, on November 22nd.

Tracklisting:

"Steh auf"

"Ich weiß es nicht"

"Allesfresser"

"Blut"

"Knebel"

"Frau & Mann"

"Ach so gern"

"Schlaf ein"

"Gummi"

"Platz Eins"

"Wer weiß das schon"

Bonus tracks:

"Mathematik" (Original Version)

"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)

"Knebel" video:

"Allesfresser" snippet:

"Ich weiß es nicht":

"Ich weiß es nicht" (Ministry Remix):

"Steh auf" video: