LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Release "Steh Auf" Music Video; F & M Album Details Revealed

September 13, 2019, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal lindemann till lindemann peter tägtgren

LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Release "Steh Auf" Music Video; F & M Album Details Revealed

Lindemann, featuring Rammstein fromtman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy/Pain mastermind/producer Peter Tägtgren, have released their new single, "Steh Auf", along with a music video for the song.

Order the single here, and watch the official video below:

"Steh Auf" will be featured on Lindemann's upcoming album, F & M, set for release on November 22. You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Steh auf"
"Ich weiß es nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Blut"
"Knebel"
"Frau & Mann"
"Ach so gern"
"Schlaf ein"
"Gummi"
"Platz Eins"
"Wer weiß das schon"

Bonus tracks:

"Mathematik" (Original Version)
"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews