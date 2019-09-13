LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Release "Steh Auf" Music Video; F & M Album Details Revealed
September 13, 2019, 2 hours ago
Lindemann, featuring Rammstein fromtman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy/Pain mastermind/producer Peter Tägtgren, have released their new single, "Steh Auf", along with a music video for the song.
Order the single here, and watch the official video below:
"Steh Auf" will be featured on Lindemann's upcoming album, F & M, set for release on November 22. You can pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Steh auf"
"Ich weiß es nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Blut"
"Knebel"
"Frau & Mann"
"Ach so gern"
"Schlaf ein"
"Gummi"
"Platz Eins"
"Wer weiß das schon"
Bonus tracks:
"Mathematik" (Original Version)
"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)