LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Release "Steh Auf" Music Video; F & M Album Details Revealed

Lindemann, featuring Rammstein fromtman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy/Pain mastermind/producer Peter Tägtgren, have released their new single, "Steh Auf", along with a music video for the song.

Order the single here, and watch the official video below:

"Steh Auf" will be featured on Lindemann's upcoming album, F & M, set for release on November 22. You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Steh auf"

"Ich weiß es nicht"

"Allesfresser"

"Blut"

"Knebel"

"Frau & Mann"

"Ach so gern"

"Schlaf ein"

"Gummi"

"Platz Eins"

"Wer weiß das schon"

Bonus tracks:

"Mathematik" (Original Version)

"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)