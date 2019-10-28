LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Streaming Snippet Of New Song "Allesfresser"
October 28, 2019, 23 minutes ago
Lindemann, featuring Rammstein fromtman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy/Pain mastermind/producer Peter Tägtgren, will release their new album, F & M, on November 22. Pre-order the album here, and listen to a snippet of the album track "Allesfresser" below.
Tracklisting:
"Steh auf"
"Ich weiß es nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Blut"
"Knebel"
"Frau & Mann"
"Ach so gern"
"Schlaf ein"
"Gummi"
"Platz Eins"
"Wer weiß das schon"
Bonus tracks:
"Mathematik" (Original Version)
"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)
"Allesfresser" snippet:
"Ich weiß es nicht":
"Ich weiß es nicht" (Ministry Remix):
"Steh auf" video: