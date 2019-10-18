LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind Streaming Two Versions Of New Single "Ich Weiß Es Nicht"
Lindemann, featuring Rammstein fromtman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy/Pain mastermind/producer Peter Tägtgren, will release their new album, F & M, on November 22. You can pre-order the album here.
Two versions of the new single, "Ich weiß es nicht", are available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
"Steh auf"
"Ich weiß es nicht"
"Allesfresser"
"Blut"
"Knebel"
"Frau & Mann"
"Ach so gern"
"Schlaf ein"
"Gummi"
"Platz Eins"
"Wer weiß das schon"
Bonus tracks:
"Mathematik" (Original Version)
"Ach so gern" (Pain Version)
"Ich weiß es nicht":
"Ich weiß es nicht" (Ministry Remix):
"Steh auf" video: