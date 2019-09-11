LINDEMANN Featuring RAMMSTEIN Frontman, HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind To Release "Steh Auf" Single And Music Video This Friday

September 11, 2019, an hour ago

Lindemann, featuring Rammstein fromtman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy/Pain mastermind/producer Peter Tägtgren, recently completed work on the follow-up to their 2015 debut, Skills In Pills. The new album is expected later this year.

Lindemann's new single, "Steh Auf", is out this Friday, Setember 13, along with a music video for the song. Pre-order the single here.

Lindemann recently updated their social media pages with this teaser video:



