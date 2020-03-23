LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT And Producer TYLER WILLIAMS Talk Confidence In Songwriting In New Online Video Chat

In the clip below, solo artist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) and her producer Tyler Williams (Monolithic Productions) talk about confidence in songwriting in their latest online chat.

Lindsay: "Everyone has their place in songwriting, especially in the dynamic of a metal band. Every role is important when it comes to songwriting. If you're one of those people that doesn't have a vision of a song from beginning to end, but you add little piece here and there - guitar riffs, arrangement ideas - you're just as important.

Lindsay recently issued the following update:

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

