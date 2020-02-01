LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Comments On 2020 Juno Award Nomination - "I Was Shocked And Overwhelmed With Emotion"

The five nominees for the 2020 Juno Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" have been announced. Fighting it out this year are:

- Kobra And The Lotus - Evolution (Napalm/The Orchard)

- Lindsay Schoolcraft - Martyr (Cyper Proxy/Independent)

- Single Mothers Dine Alone - Through A Wall (The Orchard)

- Striker - Play To Win Striker (Record Breaking Records/Independent)

- The Agonist - Orphans (Rodeostar/The Orchard)

Schoolcraft has issued the following message to her fans regarding the nomination:

"I cannot believe I am typing this email right now!

Here in Canada we have a music award show (that is kind of a big deal) called The Juno Awards and I submitted Martyr back in October not thinking anything would come of it. Lo and behold! Tuesday afternoon my phone blew up and I was shocked and overwhelmed with emotion to find out that Martyr had been nominated for the Heavy / Hard Sound Album Of The Year!

I do not really know what entails such a prestige nomination, but I think it has a ton to do with you guys. This is just my first album and the fact that they recognized this is unbelievable. Thank you to all of you who purchased from the shop, listened on Spotify, watched the music videos, and were able to make it out to any live shows! It takes a village to raise one another and you are such a strong and supportive community!

Ok, I am crying now (again! haha) because this nomination is going to help me to continue to do music full-time and in ways I had never dreamed of. You always keep me moving forward and now this opportunity is going to help me create art on a whole other level. SO thank YOU! You carried me this far and that will never be forgotten ♥

The Juno Awards of 2020 will be hosted in the city of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Sunday, March 15th and will air live on CBC (check your local listings). The category I have been nominated for will be announced on Saturday, March 14th and aired later on YouTube.

I finally have a dress and crown for the red carpet and I am still struggling to find shoes! Haha. I promise I will document and share the whole experience with you guys on my Instagram and all other social media platforms the weekend of!

Eternally grateful for your support!"

A complete list of JUNO Award nominees can be found here.

The 49th annual JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK on Sunday, March 15 at 8 PM, ET (6 PM CDT) across the country on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos.