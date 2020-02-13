LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Comments On Departure From CRADLE OF FILTH - "A Massive Thank You To All Of Those Who Have Sent Me Love And Support"

Cradle Of Filth and keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft recently announce an amicable parting of ways, with Lindsay opting to leave the band in the interest of her health. She has followed up the original announcement with the following message:

"Many of you have expressed great concerned about the state of my mental health and when I’ll be doing music again. Fear not for both! I’ve been in therapy for over 3 months now and it has been absolutely life changing. I have a therapist and a psychologist who are helping me embrace my trauma and turn it into something incredible. And for me that will always be music!

I’m working on a special release for my 10 year anniversary as a solo artist and head into the studio for that this week. My classical music/black metal band Antiqva will be debuting a single this year and I am in the final stages of composing the entire album with them. And, holy heck! Next month I get to attend The JUNO Awards which has been a dream of mine since I was a teenager! It’s such an honour and I can’t wait for it.

I want to again send out a massive thank you to all of those who have sent me love and support during this time. It’s so comforting to see that people understand the urgency of prioritizing your mental health in this day and age. This all has been extremely emotional, but I’m also seriously looking forward the future and all the music I’m about to release."

Following is Lindsay's original statement on her departure:

“Dearest Filthlings, It has been an honour and a pleasure to get to know you online, in person, and from the stage the past 7 years. You have made my life fulfilling during this period of time. I am here to inform you that I have left the band. It was a difficult decision to make, but I can assure you it was the best thing to do for my well-being and mental health.

"I have been doing well on my road to recovery and will continue to be a full-time musician through my other two musical projects.

"I want to extend a massive thank you to the band for letting me be part of Cradle Of Filth’s legacy for the time I was present. It was an incredible experience and I’m so grateful that we got to share this together.

"I want to send my well wishes to my successor too and I ask you all to please be as warm and welcoming towards them as you were with me so long ago.

"I hope that some of you will continue to join me on my journey as a composer and singer. The magick and the (black) metal doesn’t end here. Thank you again for all of the love, support, and memories. It will not be forgotten.

"All my love and gratitude." - Lindsay Schoolcraft

And frontman Dani Filth had this to say: “This is very difficult for everyone in the band who have become a very tightly-knit family on the road, but ultimately it is something that has come to pass out of necessity both for her health and the band’s musical development hereon-in.

"Of course we will miss Lindsay a lot and we hate to have to part ways, as we’ve travelled a beautifully madcap road together over the last few years and collectively share many amazing memories from those travels. Plus she is like our little (Gothic, Canadian, Vegan) sister.

"So the band and I wish her the very very best for everything she has planned for the future and i hope you guys reading this continue to support her too. And though this truly is the end of an era, it is also the aromatic promise of another.

"Lindsay’s successor has already been unearthed and is contributing to the new record like a demented unearthed thing. The new album commences recording in a little over a fortnight’s time and a release date is set for later in the year."

