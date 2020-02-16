LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Confirms Official Australian Physical Release For Martyr Solo Album

Lindsay Schoolcraft, who recently announced her departure from Cradle Of Filth, has checked in with the following update:

"To my Australian fans: I am so happy to announce that you can grab a copy of Martyr with local shipping rates from Heavy Metal Merchant! Big thank you to Dave at HMM for making this happen for all my friends in Oz!"

Purchase the CD Digipak version of the album here.

Lindsay previously announced that Martyr is now being distributed in Europe through PHD in the UK A huge step for my small record label. The street release date is March 6th and fans can order Martyr here.

Lindsay's new solo album, Martyr, is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

